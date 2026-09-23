Smith's will host its first Health and Wellness Festival on Saturday, September 26

Smith's will host its first Health and Wellness Festival this Saturday, September 26, 2026 from 9 to 4, at the Smith's Store on 5710 W 7800 South in West Jordan, and it's FREE to attend.

The community is invited to attend and take part in a variety of interactive health and wellness experiences for individuals and families

The festival will include product sampling, a wellness presentation featuring Chris Powell, fitness workshops, and lots of giveaways

A jump rope performance by local jump rope competition team, Just Jumpin'.

A live cook-off competition featuring aspiring chefs from local culinary schools

Smith's Health and Wellness Festival

Saturday, Sept. 26

9 am to 4 pm

Smith's at 5710 W 7800 S, West Jordan