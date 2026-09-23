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Smith's will host its first Health and Wellness Festival on Saturday, September 26

Just Jumpin will perform at Smith's Health and Wellness Festival
(The Place Advertiser) - Smith's will hold its first Health and Wellness festival on Saturday, September 26, 2026 from 9am to 4pm at its store in West Jordan.
Smith's Health & Wellness Fair
Just Jumpin
Posted

Smith's will host its first Health and Wellness Festival this Saturday, September 26, 2026 from 9 to 4, at the Smith's Store on 5710 W 7800 South in West Jordan, and it's FREE to attend.

The community is invited to attend and take part in a variety of interactive health and wellness experiences for individuals and families

The festival will include product sampling, a wellness presentation featuring Chris Powell, fitness workshops, and lots of giveaways

A jump rope performance by local jump rope competition team, Just Jumpin'.

A live cook-off competition featuring aspiring chefs from local culinary schools

Smith's Health and Wellness Festival
Saturday, Sept. 26
9 am to 4 pm
Smith's at 5710 W 7800 S, West Jordan

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