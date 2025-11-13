Snowbasin is getting ready to celebrate its 85th season with big upgrades.

The ski season is right around the corner, and Snowbasin is gearing up to celebrate its 85th season with big upgrades on the mountain to ring in this milestone!

The new Becker lift is a full replacement and enhancement of one of the resort's legendary chairs, originally installed in 1986.

The now high-speed detachable quad will reduce ride time from 12 minutes to under seven and have the ability to transport around 1,800 riders every hour.

The lift will make its debut on Snowbasin's opening day!

The resort has expanded beginner-friendly terrain near the base of Becker, creating a smoother learning experience for new skiers and riders.

Snowbasin also widened its Bear Hollow family zone, one of the resort's most utilized trails, to increase visibility and expand usable space.

Snowbasin will introduce new RFID gate access across all base-area lifts for its 85th season!

The hands-free system will streamline lift entry, reduce wait times by up to percent,

and minimize congestion at base zones.

Snowbasin was just recognized as a top three ski resort for the third year in a row by SKI

Magazine!

The resort was ranked No. 3 overall and earned Top 5 rankings in Lifts, Grooming, Guest

Service, Dining, and Terrain Variety.

Snowbasin's award-winning Learn and Earn program was created for first-time skiers or

snowboarders looking to pick up a new winter activity!

The 3-year program bundled lessons, gear, and passes at an 80 percent discount.

Visit Snowbasin.com to learn more about its upcoming 85th ski season, new mountain upgrades, buy your season pass and more!