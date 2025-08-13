Snowbasin's Sunset Social is a one-of-a-kind mountain-top experience—featuring live music, elevated food and drinks, and sweeping mountain views.

Chef Schuyler Johnston joined us in studio to prepare a Sunset Social special, the Elote con Borrego—braised leg of lamb served over charred corn, with guajillo aioli, avocado crema, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro.

Ryanne Petersen, bartender at both Sunset Social and the Mountain Top Brunch, mixed things up with a Tamarind Ginger Margarita—featuring LALO Blanco Tequila, Waterpocket Triple Sec, fresh-squeezed lime juice, tamarind and ginger simple syrup, and a crystallized ginger garnish.

These two items are perfectly paired: the margarita's tartness and lime acidity cut through the richness of the lamb, while the ginger and fruitiness complement the guajillo chili's complex heat.

LALO Tequila will be the featured partner for the next Sunset Social on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Sunset Social is held every Thursday through October 2, 2025—come for the food, stay for the views, vibes and music.

For a completely different, but equally stunning dining experience, join Snowbasin for a Mountain Top Brunch every Sunday through October 12, 2025— held each week at Needles Lodge, guests can enjoy a Gondola ride up to a gourmet brunch with panoramic views at over 8,700 feet.

Mountain Top Brunch often sells out, so reservations are highly encouraged and can be made online at Snowbasin.com.

Snowbasin's Blues & Brews continues for two more weekends—don't miss Pixie and the Partygrass Boys this Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Once Blues & Brews wrap, SnowWiesn—our Bavarian-style Oktoberfest celebration—kicks off Labor Day weekend, featuring traditional Bavarian food, local brews, live entertainment and our mountain market!

All event details, tickets, and reservations can be found at snowbasin.com.

