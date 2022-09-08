SnowWiesn Oktoberfest at Snowbasin Resort is back!

Every Sunday in September, join Snowbasin for this German-themed fall festival in the mountains, featuring delicious Bavarian food, cold drinks, live music, and a new mountain market with incredible local vendors and activities.

This year, Snowbasin has introduced more local creators and vendors to the festival through the resort's new Mountain Market. This vendor village is located around the Wildflower Meadow and features art, jewelry, flowers, German-themed goodies and so much more!

Each Sunday will include both fun and traditional German activities including: Masskrugstemmen, which is a traditional stein holding competition. Jenny gave it a try on the show Thursday and you can too for a chance to win fun prizes.

Friends can also compete to drive a nail into a large tree stump every Sunday. You can also play cornhole, ladder toss and more!

And every Sunday around noon, Snowbasin General Manager, Davy Ratchford, taps a ceremonial keg. Following Bavarian tradition in Munich, Germany with the mayor tapping the first keg to officially begin Oktoberfest.

This is a family and dog-friendly event with plenty to enjoy for all! So plan on bringing the whole crew, including your four-legged friends, to participate in this year's festivities!

To learn more about SnowWiesn Oktoberfest and Snowbasin's other offerings, visit snowbasin.com or call 801.620.1000