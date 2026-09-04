SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is back at Snowbasin, bringing Bavarian-inspired food, local brews, a fun mountain market, live music and plenty of fall fun to the mountains every Saturday and Sunday from 12–6 p.m. through October 18, 2026.

Labor Day Weekend is Dogtoberfest! SnowWiesn is dog-friendly every weekend, but this Saturday and Sunday, Snowbasin is pulling out all the stops for its four-legged guests.

The first 50 dogs each day will receive a branded bandana and pins, plus there will be dog costume contests, petfocused vendors and more.

Gelände Quaffing is just one of the traditional Oktoberfest games available at SnowWiesn – this activity puts your hand-eye coordination to the test! Teams of two to four slide a full mug down a long table while a teammate attempts to catch it mid-air without letting it hit the ground.

Creativity and style are all part of the fun!

Fall is one of the best times to experience Snowbasin. Guests can take in the changing colors and mountain views aboard the gondola, play a round of mini golf, hit the mountain biking trails or simply spend the afternoon enjoying SnowWiesn.

The festival is family-friendly and dog-friendly, with activities and food options for all ages.

Admission is just $10 per person, free parking, and Premier Season Pass holders get in free.

Snowbasin’s Mountain-Top Brunch is also available each Sunday, giving guests the chance to ride the gondola to the top of the mountain and enjoy and expansive brunch surrounded by sweeping fall views.

SnowWiesn Oktoberfest details, tickets, and entertainment schedules can be found at

Snowbasin.com/events.