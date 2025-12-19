So man have said "yes to the dress" that Ivy City Co. is expanding

So many people have said "yes to the dress" that Ivy City Co. is expanding with a brand new storefront in Foothill Village..

The store just opened this month and is a beautiful showroom where you can shop and try on dresses.

Co-owner Madeline Hamilton joined Jenny Hardman in studio with some of their favorite holiday styles.

They offer beautiful dresses for women, little girls and newborn babies. They've also added little boys' clothes as well.

They say they want their styles to be inclusive so their offer sizes up to 5X for women.

You can find more information at ivycityco.com.

