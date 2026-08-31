Solvi is a niche indie boutique filled with fragrances from Utah, the U.S. and around the world and they've just moved into a bigger space.

The new shop is only a couple doors down from the original location on Pierpoint Avenue in downtown Salt Lake City.

The second you walk in the door, you will see collections of fragrances, that are conversation pieces.

Owner Maya Hall told Jenny Hardman that the scents are grouped into 15 different fragrance families, like woods, musk, leathers, and florals.

They even have a Utah table with three brands from our state, House of Cosmo, Ghost Stories and Pineward Perfumes.

You can learn more at sniffsolvi.com and on Instagram @sniffsolvi.