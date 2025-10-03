"Some Like It Hot" is on stage now at the Eccles Theater

"Some Like It Hot" is the winner of four Tony Awards and a Grammy Awards and it's on stage now at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

Jenny Hardman talked with one of the stars, Edward Juvier, who plays Osgood.

Osgood is a millionaire who represents joy, acceptance and celebration of differences.

"Some Like It Hot" is set in Chicago during Prohibition. It follows the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit.

With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

"Some Like It Hot" runs through October 5, 2025 and tickets are available by calling 801-355-2787 or visiting Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com.