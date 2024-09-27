Watch Now
Some Utah kids are getting a fee book to take home today

If You Give A Child A Book
(The Place Advertiser) - Kids at Guadalupe School get to take home a book from school because of donations to the If You Give A Child a Book campaign.
Here at FOX 13's The PLACE, we believe that giving children books can change their stories!

Reading can take them places, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

That's why we have our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Cyprus Credit Union.

If you'd like to donate, all funds raised in Utah will stay in Utah at Title 1 Schools.

Kids in Salt Lake City were given books during book fairs on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27, 2024, but it's not too late to give.

If you'd like to help, click here, text "FOX13READS" to 50155 or call 385-282-7350 or drop off a donation at any Cyprus Credit Union branch.

