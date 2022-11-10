Watch Now
Southwest Expressions on Park City's Main Street has unique holiday gifts

Look no further than Southwest Expressions for your holiday gift list
You'll find everything from unique gifts to holiday decor at Southwest Expressions.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:21:39-05

Southwestern Expressions has been a fixture on Historic Park City Main Street since they opened in 1987.

Jenny has been visiting the store for years and agrees that you can find a unique gift for everyone on your list.

Owners Monty and Kelley Coates say they have what they call "mountain themed" gifts, everything from jewelry to artwork to home decor.

One thing that caught Jenny's eye was stunning handmade candles. They're oil so they'll burn forever!

Their jewelry is also an eclectic mix. Most is sterling silver and some are from Native American and other local artists. All are at a good price range.

Their crystal selection is beautiful, some made by hand by an artist in Colorado.

Southwestern Expressions also has everything you need to set a beautiful holiday table including soup tureens, salt and pepper shakers, and more.

You can visit them yourself at 312 Main Street in Park City or get a sneak peek at southwestshop.com.

