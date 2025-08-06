Spend some quality family time together this week with these fun activities

Join us for our 3rd Annual Back-to-School Blitz with Granite Credit Union and Fox 13! We are collecting donations from 6am to 6pm on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at the South Jordan Walmart. Stop by, say hi, and drop off backpacks, crayons and more to help local students start the school year ready to succeed. Click here for more information.

It's time for Bear Lake Raspberry Days. This annual event begins Thursday, August 7, 2025 and goes through Saturday, August 9, 2025. There are all kinds of activities from pie-eating contests to free BINGO, a talent show and a parade as well as pickleball tournaments and a fun run,. Click here for more information.

On Friday, August 8, 2025 it's Alta Ski Area's Annual Kids' Day! Head to the mountains to enjoy family-friendly activities that teach kids about the ski resort's unique environment and wildlife. This free event is a great way to get out and connect with nature. Click here for more information.

Keep your eyes to the sky in Sandy on Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9, 2025 for the Hot Air Balloon Festival. Early each morning balloons will launch and then in then in the evening there will be a balloon glow, dance party and drone show as well as free activities. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, there's a market that is made-by and sold-by kids. The Spanish Fork Children's Market is a crafts, food and goods market on Main Street. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.