Spice Up Your Summer Suppers

Summer schedules may be wild, but family dinner remains one of the most powerful tools to improve physical and mental health and strengthen relationships.

We invited Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE to join us with tips to spice up summer suppers.

Time & Money Savers:

Tasty staples on hand likes condiments, and sauces.

Lee Kum Kee helps get better-than-take-out flavor in your own kitchen while saving time.

Expand your culinary culture by trying new flavors and spices that will help reduce prep time.

Kiddos belong in the kitchen:

Prioritize having kids help plan, prep and clean up after meals.

Cooking – not just app click/pay/wait – actual cooking is a life skill we should be teaching.

Recipe Search with Flavor in mind:

Poll your family members to see what their favorite cuisines, and dishes are, take a few minutes to do a quick recipe search.

Lee Kum Kee has a great recipe search function that you can filter by prep time, sauce type, ingredient, meal, cuisine, and dietary restriction. Then, let your family members choose their own new recipe to try: usa.lkk.com

Trish says, "Summer activities may come and go, but cooking is a life skill that is relevant for your entire life - -so carve out some time to get those kiddos in the kitchen and spice up your supper this summer!"

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

