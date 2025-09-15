Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spicy Shrimp Tostada recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

(The Place Advertiser) - Try this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff for dinner tonight!
For the Shrimp
4 Tbsp. butter, cubed
1/2 onion, thinly sliced
1 Serrano chili, minced
1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
1/4 cl salsa Huichol
1/4 c. ketchup
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 lb. lg. shrimp peeled and deveined
Juice of 1/2 lime
Tostado shells as needed
Lime wedge and cilantro to garnish

For the Beans:
15 oz. cannellini beans, drained, reserve liquid
1 shallot, minced
1 tsp. garlic, minced
1 tsp. sugar
1 pinch red pepper flakes
1 pinch cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. salt
1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

Directions

1. Make the beans by adding the beans to a blender or food processor. Add a bit of oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add in the shallot, garlic, sugar, pepper flakes, cayenne, paprika, and salt. Cook 3-4 minutes or until softened. Add the mixture to the beans in the blender and blend until smooth. You may need to add a bit of the reserved bean liquid to get the beans to the proper texture. Keep warm.

2. For the shrimp, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once melted add in the onion and serrano and cook 3-5 minutes or until the onions are softened.

3. Stir in the salsa Huichol, ketchup, salt, and pepper. Simmer for a few minutes to thicken the sauce. Stir in the shrimp and cook a few minutes per side or until they are completely opaque. Stir in the lime juice.

4. Spread the beans on a tostada followed by some of the shrimp, sauce and onions. Garnish with a lime wedge and some cilantro. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

