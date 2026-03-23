Spring is an important time for homeowners to think about their roofs

Spring is a great time to understand your roof's condition and plan ahead before urgent problems arise.

Many people think shingles are the roof, it it is actually a full system. Ventilation, underlayment, and proper installation all work together to protect the home long term.

During winter, there may be wear and tear or small issues that developed because of snow and temperature swings.

Bryce Rose and Jon Howe, co-owners of Bighorn Roofing joined us with what homeowners should know about their roofs.

They say a professional inspection is a helpful first step. Even understanding the general condition of the roof allows homeowners to plan thoughtfully rather than feeling rushed into decisions.

Many roofing concerns develop gradually, so periodic inspections help homeowners stay ahead of any potential issues.

Bighorn Roofing will be joining The PLACE to continue sharing seasonal tips to help Utah homeowners stay informed and proactive.

You can learn more at gobighorn.com.