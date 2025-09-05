St. Mark’s Hospital takes part in research on "Gold Standard" AFib treatment, Pulsed-Field Ablation

A newly published study in prestigious electrophysiology journal, HeartRhythm, reveals same-day discharge after catheter pulsed-field ablation (PFA) for atrial fibrillation (AFib) patients may improve patient satisfaction and optimize healthcare resources. In the large multicenter study, same-day discharge from a hospital after PFA was widely adopted, safe, and successful.

The study was co-authored by Dr. John Day, a cardiologist and one of the leading experts in the deployment of PFA technology at the Heart Center at St. Mark’s Hospital. Dr. Day is also the physician executive of Cardiovascular Services for MountainStar Healthcare and was recently appointed as an HCA Healthcare Associate Physician Director.

Dr. Day joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Friday to discuss the research and success PFA has had for his over 1,000 AFib patients he’s personally performed PFA on.

“Given that PFA tends to be a faster and safer ablation procedure (when compared to radiofrequency or cryoablation) and the fact that PFA causes less inflammation and irritation to the heart, patients tend to recover much more quickly,” Dr. Day explained. “In fact, more than 99% of our PFA patients at St. Mark’s Hospital are able to go home same-day. Patients can return to the gym in just 4 or 5 days!”

Day and 12 co-authors examined the impact of delivering additional pulses to the heart tissue. They analyzed 535 procedures performed at 48 centers across the United States, Europe and Australia. On both leading PFA systems, the delivery of additional pulses led to better ablation outcomes for the study population.

What is Pulsed-Field Ablation (PFA)?

“Pulsed-field ablation has truly become the gold standard for treating AFib, the most common heart rhythm abnormality,” said Day. “Data suggests that one in four Americans will experience AFib at some point in their life, and this research aims to refine the cutting-edge treatment.”

PFA is an outpatient, minimally-invasive procedure performed without incisions or stitches. Trained physicians use 3D mapping to deliver electronic pulses (or ablations) directly to misfiring heart cells. PFA is much more targeted than its predecessors, resulting in a shorter procedure that is safer and more effective for treating AFib.

The first pulsed-field ablation performed in Utah took place at St. Mark’s Hospital, the centerpiece of MountainStar Healthcare, in March 2024 by Dr. Day. St. Mark’s is proud to be a leader in the state for cutting-edge cardiovascular care as PFA is expected to be widely available soon in the U.S.

Ablation is one of several procedural and medical interventions used to control AFib symptoms and reduce stroke risk.

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

Normally, your heart contracts and relaxes to a regular beat. Certain cells in your heart, called the sinus node, make electrical signals that cause the heart to contract and pump blood. These signals can be recorded using an electrocardiogram, or EKG. Your health care professional can read your EKG to find out if the signals are normal. In Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, the heart’s two upper chambers (atria) beat irregularly and too fast, quivering instead of contracting properly. During AFib, some blood may not be pumped from the atria into the ventricles. Blood that’s left behind can pool in the atria and form blood clots. Therefore, the risk of stroke is up to five times higher in people with AFib, according to the American Heart Association.

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) is the most common irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia. AFib is characterized by heart palpitations, dizziness, and shortness of breath (or no symptoms at all).

Things that can increase the risk of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) include:

Age

Caffeine, nicotine or illegal drug use

Drinking too much alcohol

Changes in the level of body minerals

Family history

Heart problems or heart surgery

High blood pressure

Obesity

Other long-term health conditions

Some medicines and supplements

Thyroid disease

Cardiovascular Services

The Heart Center at St. Mark’s offers a variety of services for people with heart conditions, including but not limited to:

Convergent ablation

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)

Arrhythmia treatments

Cardiac catheterization & devices

Coronary calcium scan

Left atrial appendage closure

Lipid management (cholesterol)

Pacemaker implants

Stress echocardiogram

Transesophageal echocardiography

The Heart Center at St. Mark's cares for patients who have heart diseases and other problematic issues or conditions. The center’s highly trained team of cardiologists are experts in treating many cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, congestive heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias. The center provides this care as an accredited Chest Pain Center.

The Heart Center at St. Mark's offers cardiovascular consults within 24 hours. For immediate access for appointments and provider questions, call (801) 288-4400 or (801) 266-3418.

About Dr. John D. Day

John Day, MD, FACC, FHRS – a Cardiac Electrophysiologist at MountainStar Medical Group – obtained his medical degree from Johns Hopkins and went on to complete his Internal Medicine residency, Cardiovascular Medicine fellowship and Cardiac Electrophysiology and Arrythmia fellowship at Stanford University.

Recognized internationally as a thought leader in Cardiac Electrophysiology, Dr. Day served as the President of Heart Rhythm Society 2015-2016, chairing 20+ committees throughout his career tenure as a member. He also served as the President of the Utah Chapter of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Day joined HCA Healthcare and the MountainStar Medical Group at St. Mark’s Hospital in 2021.

Board certified in both Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology, Dr. Day has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications and is the former editor-in-chief of The Journal of Innovations in Cardiac Rhythm Management.

Dr. Day currently serves as the physician executive of cardiovascular services for MountainStar Healthcare (HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division). He has a large clinical practice focusing on Atrial Fibrillation at St. Mark's Hospital. Dr. Day welcomes new Atrial Fibrillation patients into his practice at The Heart Center at St. Mark’s.

The Heart Center at St. Mark’s Hospital

1160 East 3900 South Suite 2000

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

For more information, visit StMarksHeart.com or call (801) 266-3418.

