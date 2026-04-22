Stacy Wellness: When hormone therapy is used in the right patient at the right time, it's safe and effective

Hormone Therapy has been controversial, but The PLACE Experts, Stacy Wellness, say it can be beneficial in the right patient.

Ellen Brown, NP, and owner of Stacy, joined us with information women need to understand about hormone therapy.

She says first, it's not one-size-fits-all. When used in the right patient at the right time, it's both safe and highly effective.

Ellen says timing, type and dose all matter with an elite trial showing that starting estrogen early after menopause can slow early vascular stages, which starting it much later doesn't have the same benefit.

It can help with hot flashes, night sweats and sleep disruption and can also help preserve bone density and reduce fracture risk, which is critical as women age.

Ellen also explained that there are benefits beyond symptom relief. She says, "A large 2024 Medicare study looking at hormone therapy by type, route, and dose found that certain regimens were associated with lower overall mortality, lower risk of dementia and better cardiovascular outcomes."

Safety depends on the individual. For many healthy women who are under 60 or

within 10 years of menopause, the benefit–risk profile is very favorable.

But, Ellen says it's not right for everyone and hormone therapy should always be individualized and tailored for each patient.

You can learn more at stacywellness.com.