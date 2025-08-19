"Star People", "Platonic", and "The Rainmaker" are all new in home entertainment

Streaming on most video on demand services is the new sci-fi thriller "Star People". It stars Kat Cunning. n the film, a photographer receives a tip that could shed light on her childhood UFO sighting, but a heatwave and some unexpected guests threaten to derail her investigation. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Star People focuses on the famous Phoenix Lights and the psychological effects that the sighting left behind on those who witnessed it. The film is well paced and offers up beautiful cinematography of Arizona." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the second season of the hit series "Platonic". In the series, former childhood best friends reconnect as adults and try to get past the rift that led to their falling out. The series stars Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne and Luke MacFarlane. Tony says, "Platonic is a hit and miss series about relationships and balancing those relationships with the ups and downs of life." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on the USA Network is the new legal drama, "The Rainmaker". It's based on the 1995 John Grisham novel. The series follows a young lawyer who finds himself trapped by the dangerous firm that has hired him. Tony says, "The Rainmaker season one starts off a bit scattered as the series is finding its footing. However, that being said, the writing does become more solid by episode 3." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.