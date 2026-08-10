"Star Wars Nerds" from Utah compete on Fox's "The Quiz with Balls"

We talk with a team representing Utah on Fox's "The Quiz with Balls" episode that pits "brains" against "beauty".

Team Star War Nerds will be on the episode that airs Monday, August 10, 2026 and four of them joined us in studio.

The Quiz with Balls is hosted by actor and comedian Jay Pharoah and is an unscripted, high-stakes quiz show with a large-scale physical competition.

Standing on a high platform over a glistening pool, the players must work together as they face a multiple-choice quizwhere each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it.

o If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the player… if the answer is wrong, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly whacks them into the pool below.

The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get.

The longer they last, the more money they bank, until one "dry" family member plays the final round for TheQuiz with Balls' $100,000 Grand Prize.