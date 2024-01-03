Start your weight loss journey today!

Utah Trim Clinic should be your go-to clinic for weight loss, nutrition and body sculpting. That's their entire focus!

Shilee Benson, a Medical Assistant and Melissa Figueroa, Master Esthetician, joined us with more on how they can help people through their weight loss journeys.

First, they use a 3D Body Scanner to measure and see your problem areas, so they know where to concentrate their treatments.

They offer several options including medication to help with weight loss in both injection-form and under-the-tongue drops.

They also have Body sculpting Machines that have great results for their clients to reduce fat, stretch marks, and cellulite. They even can tighten skin.

You can try out the EmSculpt Machine at the Salt Lake Home Show on January 5, 6 and 7, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

And, right now if you call 801-214-9916 and mention you saw Utah Trim Clinic on FOX 13, they'll give you $100 off any treatment.

Visit UtahTrimClinic.com for more information.