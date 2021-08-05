Watch
The Place

Actions

Stay in the woods all weekend without having to make a trip back to town for fuel

items.[0].videoTitle
This toy hauler has not one, but two kitchens too.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 16:23:28-04

Keep your camping game strong with this Attitude Pro-Lite toy hauler!

Budah checked it out at Parris RV with owner Brett Parris.

He says with an amazing 19' 11" garage, there is a huge amount of space for your favorite off-road toys.

There is also lots of space for you and your traveling companions with the full kitchen, the complete bathroom, and the private bedroom.

There is also a 40-gallon fuel station which will allow you to stay out in the woods all weekend without having to make a trip back into town for fuel.

If you need a moment to catch your breath from all of that fun, you can sit back into one of the two lounge chairs.

In every Eclipse Attitude Pro-Lite toy hauler, you will find a trusty companion that is always ready to hit the trails with you!

The exterior consists of a powder-coated chassis and stabilizer jacks.

Plus, there is an exterior shower and an HD digital antenna with park cable hookup.

You can travel at ease because of the heavy-duty axles with Zerk fittings and self-adjusting brakes, along with the Mod black steel wheels.

Inside, there is Top Stitch deluxe furniture, a large double-door refrigerator, and dimmable LED lighting for you to see clearly whether day or night.

There is even an AM/FM/BT/DVD stereo with exterior speakers for you to crank up the tunes!

So come to Parris RV and see which Eclipse Attitude Pro-Lite toy hauler best suits you and get on the road today!

There are two Parris RV locations: 4360 South State, Murray & 5545 South State, Murray.

Visit ParrisRV.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere