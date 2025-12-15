Stay safe this holiday season with We Win Law

We Win Injury Law wants you to enjoy your holiday season, even when you're putting up your holiday lights and driving home from a gathering.

First, be careful removing and hanging up holiday decorations. Always have a spotter and put the ladder on flat ground.

Second, drive sober and defensively. Call for a rideshare if you have any alcoholic drinks, or find a friend or family member to be your designated driver.

Third, be careful with real Christmas trees and candles. As the month goes on, Christmas trees can begin to dry out. If you are someone who likes to use candles, make sure to keep them away from the tree. Holiday fires are preventable.

Finally, watch out for ice on sidewalks and roads. Make sure the areas around you house are properly shoveled and salted.

