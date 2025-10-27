Step into the mysterious world of Edgar Allen Poe for one-night-only at a dining experience in downtown Salt Lake City.

It's happening on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Bambara located inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

There will be an elegant five-course dinner, each dish inspired by the Gothic romance and shadowed beauty of Poe's stories.

The food will be paired with an eclectic offering of French red wines.

While this is now sold out, they are planning similar events soon so keep your eyes peeled!

Bambara will also be having a release party for their own kind of High West Whiskey, made just for them! It will probably happen in early 2026.

You can reserve seating through OpenTable. [opentable.com].

For more information please visit bambara-slc.com.

