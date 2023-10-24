Step into the world of "Friends" in Salt Lake City

Step into the world of Friends right here in Salt Lake City!

Jenny Hardman went to The Friends Experience to give our viewers a taste of what it's like.

There are all kinds of interactive things you can do including re-creating the opening scene in front of the fountain, sitting on the orange sofa at Central Perk, walking right into Monica's kitchen, or even hanging out in Chandler and Joey's recliner.

You can even act out the popular "pivot" scene with a sofa in the stairway.

David Derrick, General Manager of Original X Productions says there's also a lot of "Easter Eggs" throughout the experience for true Friends fans.

There are also costumes and scripts and props.

You can even take some memorabilia home with you — the gift shop is open to the public, even without a ticket.

Dates: October 20, 2023 - January 28, 2024

Location: The Gateway, 16 North Rio Grande, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

Opening hours (time slots available every 30 minutes):

Wednesday and Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (last entry)

Fridays: 12 p.m. - 7pm (last entry)

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last entry)

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (last entry)

For more information please visit: friendstheexperience.com/saltlakecity.

