Stio on Historic Main Street in Park City will keep you warm this winter

Looking for great mountain gear? You can find it at Stio Mountain Studio on Historic Park City Main Street.

Jenny talked with Sarah Niklas to learn more about the shop.

Stio started in Jackson, and Park City is the third location to open.

They have products that will keep you warm and look good on the mountain too!

Stio is known for their colors — from bright blues to purples to oranges and greens, you'll find your favorite!

They also offer accessories like gloves in seven styles for all different conditions and activities. Don't forget beanies too.

Even if you're not a skier or snowboarder, you'll like Stia's fleece collection to wear around town or to put on at the end of the day.

Stia is located at 556 Main Street in Park City. The shop is open seven days a week 10am to 6pm.

For more information please visit stio.com.