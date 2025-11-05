Storybook characters, stargazing and water lanterns are all part of family-friendly fun this week

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 is Sensory Friendly Museum Day at both the Utah Museum of Fine Arts and the Natural History Museum of Utah. Lights will be dimmed, there won't be any flashing lights or loud sounds either. In addition there will be sensory bags with fidget toys, headphones and more. This is a free event at both locations. Click here for more information.

It will be a Starry Starry Night at the Ogden Nature Center on Friday, November 7, 2025. This free, family-friendly program combines science, storytelling and stargazing. Click here for more information.

Brian Head Resort plans to open for the season on Friday, November 7, 2025. From 10am to 4pm there will be special events and giveaways, plus lift tickets starting at just $14. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, characters from children's story books will be coming to life at a parade along Cedar City Main Street. There will be floats, music and costumed characters taking part in the Storybook parade, and it's free for all. Click here for more information.

Layton City is hosting a Veterans Parade on Saturday, November 8, 2025, to honor those who served our country and are currently serving. At the end of the parade there will be a short ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial Wall replica site. Click here for more information.

Disney On Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto is at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City from Thursday, November 6 to Sunday, November 9, 2025. See all of your favorite characters come to life on the ice. Click here for more information.

A family holiday tradition is returning to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium starting on Friday, November 7, 2025. The Lantern Festival takes place outside on the plaza and features larger-than-life light-up displays in the shape of giant animals and other beautiful things in nature. Click here for more information.

It's already looking a lot like Christmas at The Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. The holiday window displays are up! You can stroll through the beautifully-adorned windows, enjoy festive surprises and make some magical memories. Click here for more information.

