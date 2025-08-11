Strada Cucina Italiana is elevating downtown's causal dining experience

Strada Cucina Italiana is a new casual dining spot in downtown Salt Lake City that focuses on made-in-house comfort food like Italian paninis, artisan pasta dishes and fresh salads.

Matteo Sogne opened the new eatery just months after his namesake restaurant, Matteo, was named "Utah's Best Restaurant 2025" by Salt Lake Magazine.

This new concept Strada, is named for "street" in Italian due to street-inspired fare.

Matteo's mom, Manuela and Executive Chef Damiano Carlotto collaborated to come up with the menu.

While Strada offers a convivial atmosphere, the interior design is high end and refined. It’s an eclectic mix of vintage, classic charm with modern, minimalist touches.

Strada is open daily from 10:30am to 9:00pm.

For more information or to order online, please visit StradaSLC.com.