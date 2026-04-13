Strawberry Glazed Pork Chops with Roasted Potatoes and Asparagus by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Pork & Strawberry Glaze

4 pork chops

1 pack strawberries, chopped

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1/8 tsp salt

Salt & pepper, to taste

Oil, as needed

Potatoes & Asparagus

2 lb baby gold potatoes, halved

1 lb asparagus, trimmed

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Toss potatoes and asparagus with olive oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Spread on a sheet pan and roast for 25–30 minutes.

3. Season pork chops with salt and pepper.

4. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear pork chops 3–4 minutes per side until cooked through (about 145°F). Remove and set aside.

5. In the same pan, add strawberries and cook 2–3 minutes.

6. Stir in balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and salt. Simmer 7–8 minutes until slightly thickened.

7. Serve pork chops topped with strawberry glaze alongside roasted vegetables.

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