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Students at Guadalpupe Center get new books today as part of our "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign

If You Give A Child A Book...
(The Place Advertiser) - Today is the day students at Guadalupe Center get to select books they love!
If You Give A Child A Book
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FOX 13, with the help of the Scripps Howard Fund, partners with Cyprus Credit Union every year to bring free books to students who need them the most in our area with the “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign”.

This year’s Spring book fair was held at the Guadalupe School in Salt Lake City where students got to select five books each!

These books are the building blocks for the student’s success and their family’s success.

The “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign” has provided more than 1.3 million books to students in Title I schools across the country and the goal is to reach 2 million books by 2026.

You can learn more at fox13now.com/giveabook.

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