Students can study abroad through Salt Lake Community College

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) offers short-term study abroad programs, something that is unusual for a community college to offer its students.

Lucy Smith, Director of Engaged Learning at SLCC, says while it's unique for a community college to offer the programs, they feel it's important for students to have access to these types of opportunities.

She says they typically run three to four short-term opportunities a year, each related to an area of study.

This year students can go to:



England, London (theatre program)

Sienna, Italy (culinary)

Japan (Japanese language study)

Mexico City (Latin American Studies)

Natalia Calata Cabello is a SLCC student who participated in the program to Mexico City. She says they were able to immerse themselves in the culture, learn different traditions and try different foods.

While there, they did a community service project and built a playground for a school.

Lucy says the programs are short-term, so they fit in with work and school and many students have received partial or full scholarships from private donors.

Applications are open until the end of December, 2026.

Visit SLCC.edu/studyabroad for more information.