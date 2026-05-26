Cascade Collision's roots began in Lehi. The original Lehi location was the very first Cascade Collision, opening more than 25 years ago.

The new Lehi facility, now open at 1115 E. Main Street, represents growth while honoring the original location's legacy.

Cascade Collisions are OEM certified, which means they are qualified to properly repair vehicles by following the manufacturer's repair guidelines and procedures.

Their facilities are state-of-the art and they work on domestic brands like Dodge, Chevy and Jeep as well as imported vehicles by Hyndai, Kia and Subaru.

Plus, they also have harder-to-find certifications like Rivian, BMW and Mercedes.

Summer travel can bring more time on the road and more risk for accidents.

With road trips, heavier traffic, construction zones, distracted driving, and drivers traveling unfamiliar routes, summer can be a busy time for collision repair.

If you are in need of a repair, Cascade can help you at one of their locations across the state.

You can learn more and book an appointment online at cascadecollision.com.