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Summer is still in full swing at Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen's Loaded Waters Are Making a Splash
Not ready for fall? Summer is still in full swing at Hash Kitchen and their Loaded Waters are making a splash!
Summer is Still in Full Swing at Hash Kitchen
Hash Kitchen
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Not ready for fall? Summer is still in full swing at Hash Kitchen and their Loaded Waters are making a splash!

Loaded Waters are Hash Kitchen's take on agua frescas that can be enjoyed as-is or spiked for an extra kick.

Ali Gamberg from Salt Lake City's Hash Kitchen joined us with a couple of the favorites including Watermelon Lime with a chamoy-Tajin rim and Pineapple Mango Coconut featuring fresh pineapple and mango juice blended with coconut water. Plus, an adult version of Kool-Aid.

The seasonal menu also includes limited-time comfort food options like Suh-weet BBQ Pork Hash and BBQ Pork Sammie.

The vibrant GIULIANA'S Blue Dream Bowl, offering a lighter option that still delivers plenty of visual appeal.

You can see the full menu at hashkitchen.com.

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