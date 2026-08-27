Not ready for fall? Summer is still in full swing at Hash Kitchen and their Loaded Waters are making a splash!

Loaded Waters are Hash Kitchen's take on agua frescas that can be enjoyed as-is or spiked for an extra kick.

Ali Gamberg from Salt Lake City's Hash Kitchen joined us with a couple of the favorites including Watermelon Lime with a chamoy-Tajin rim and Pineapple Mango Coconut featuring fresh pineapple and mango juice blended with coconut water. Plus, an adult version of Kool-Aid.

The seasonal menu also includes limited-time comfort food options like Suh-weet BBQ Pork Hash and BBQ Pork Sammie.

The vibrant GIULIANA'S Blue Dream Bowl, offering a lighter option that still delivers plenty of visual appeal.

You can see the full menu at hashkitchen.com.