Support local restaurants at the 10th Annual Dine About Park City

The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is almost here. It runs Saturday, October 1, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022.

It's a great time to indulge in world-class cuisine for an incredible value.

16 Park City Area Restaurant Association member restaurants are offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20 or $25 per person and 3-course dinners for $30, $40 and $50 per person.

Jenny went to two of those spots, Este Pizza in Prospector Square and Escala Provisions Restaurants & Bar at Hyatt Centric in Canyons Village.

Other participating restaurants include:

Apres Pendry

Café Terigo

Deer Valley Grocery Cafe

Dos Olas Cantina

Flanagan's on Main

Fletcher's

Handle

Kita

Purple Sage

Riverhorse on Main

Salt Box

Silver Star Café

The Brick Restaurant and Bar

tupelo

Overnight visits are encouraged and there are lodging specials available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and book your Dine About Stay.

For more information please visit: parkcityrestaurants.com.