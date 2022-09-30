Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Support local restaurants at the 10th Annual Dine About Park City

Dine About Park City
Look at that pizza! Este Pizza is taking part in Park City's Dine About.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 16:02:16-04

The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is almost here. It runs Saturday, October 1, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022.

It's a great time to indulge in world-class cuisine for an incredible value.

16 Park City Area Restaurant Association member restaurants are offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20 or $25 per person and 3-course dinners for $30, $40 and $50 per person.

Jenny went to two of those spots, Este Pizza in Prospector Square and Escala Provisions Restaurants & Bar at Hyatt Centric in Canyons Village.

Other participating restaurants include:

  • Apres Pendry
  • Café Terigo
  • Deer Valley Grocery Cafe
  • Dos Olas Cantina
  • Flanagan's on Main
  • Fletcher's
  • Handle
  • Kita
  • Purple Sage
  • Riverhorse on Main
  • Salt Box
  • Silver Star Café
  • The Brick Restaurant and Bar
  • tupelo

Overnight visits are encouraged and there are lodging specials available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and book your Dine About Stay.

For more information please visit: parkcityrestaurants.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere