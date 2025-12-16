Sushi or steak? You can have both in this week's foodie findings

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, has foodie findings from two local spots that are fairly new, but also expanding!

First stop is Sukihana in North Salt Lake City where Chase recommends ordering:



Sashimi Combos - Sea World

Large Sushi Rolls - Ocean Naruto Roll - Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, rolled with cucumber, ponzu

Ramen

Next stop is in Salt Lake City and Sol Agave where Chase says you won't go wrong with these menu items:



Prime Cowboy Steak

Prime Carne Asada

Prime Ribeye

