Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Sushi or steak? You can have both in this week's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings!
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, has foodie findings from two local spots that are fairly new, but also expanding!

First stop is Sukihana in North Salt Lake City where Chase recommends ordering:

  • Sashimi Combos - Sea World
  • Large Sushi Rolls - Ocean Naruto Roll - Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, rolled with cucumber, ponzu
  • Ramen

Next stop is in Salt Lake City and Sol Agave where Chase says you won't go wrong with these menu items:

  • Prime Cowboy Steak
  • Prime Carne Asada
  • Prime Ribeye

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE