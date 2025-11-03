Sweet and Spicy Chicken Meatballs recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Meatballs

1 lb. ground chicken

1 lg. egg

1 jalapeno, minced

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 c. panko breadcrumbs

1/4 c. green onion, chopped

For the Sauce

3/4 c. Frank's buffalo wing sauce

3/4 c. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

Oil as needed to fry

Chopped green onion to garnish

Directions

1. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 375.

2. Make the sauce by adding its ingredients to a small pot over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes. Keep warm.

3. Make the meatballs by adding all the ingredients except the chicken in a large bowl. Mix to combine, then add in the chicken and mix just until incorporated. Make meatballs a little smaller then a ping pong ball and place on a sheet pan.

4. Fry the meatballs 6-10 at a time in the hot oil for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Rest them on a wire rack on a sheet pan while you cook the rest.

5. Serve the meatballs tossed or drizzled in the sauce. Enjoy!

