Sweet little Shadow is ready to find his person

Shadow is a long-haired chiweenie, who was rescued from a hoarding house. He's about one-year-old and very sweet and gentle.

He does need someone who is patient, as he's still in the process of learning potty training and leash training, but he's very smart and eager to learn!

Because he's a little timid, it's probably best he isn't in a home with young kids, but he is good with dogs.

He's neutered, vaccinated and chipped and just $350.

If you'd like to meet Shadow, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 1-3pm at The Dog's Meow, 2047 E. 3300 S. in Millcreek.

