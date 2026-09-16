Sweetgreen just opened its very first Utah restaurant in Sugar House.

The restaurant is know for its scratch-made menu items featuring chef-crafted salads, warm bowls, protein-forward plates, wraps and a kids menu, all fully customizable.

The restaurant also has the limited time Fall Harvest menu: the Autumn Harvest Bowl, a new Maple Glazed Salmon plate, and a Roasted Bacon Brussels side.

Sweetgreen partners with Nicholas and Company, a family owned Utah distributor, and features an in restaurant source board so guests can see where their food comes from.

Guests can order in restaurant, online, or through the Sweetgreen app, sign up for SG Rewards to earn points toward free food, and find the restaurant open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It's located at 2188 Highland Drive, Suite #103 and you can find more information at sweetgreen.com.

