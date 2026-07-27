Two besties started Syd Squared Jewelry that recently opened in City Creek Center.

Sydney Mortensen and Sydnee McCombs make much of their own jewelry on site and offer piercing and permanent jewelry as well.

You'll find fun and unique pieces from simple statement items to elaborate creations.

From rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and hand chains, there's something for everyone's taste at Syd Squared.

The "Syds" started selling jewelry years ago at Farmers Markets, and then opened a kiosk at Fashion Place Mall (which they still operate).

The store in City Creek Center even offers bachelorette parties and girls' night out events. Plus they have a bridal jewelry line.

You can find the store on the Macy's side of the mall.

Visit sydquaredjewelry.com for more information.

