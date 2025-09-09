Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tacos are on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tacos are on the menu of this week's Tasty Tuesday.
We have your sweet and savory options in today's Tasty Tuesday with Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, as he checks out the menus at Taqueria 27 and Ono's Malasadas.

First stop: Taqueria 27 which has locations in Salt Lake City, Murray, Holladay and Eagle Mountain.

Here are Chase's recommendations:

Angus Carne Asada
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.

Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce over T27 slaw topped with gorgonzola dressing and micro greens on flour tortillas

Queso Fundido
Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.

Then it's on to Ono's Malasadas in Pleasant Grove and Provo.

Here are Chase's recommendations:

Sweet Malasadas - Cookie Butter

Spam & Egg
Spam, fried egg, and cheese on a malasada bun

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
