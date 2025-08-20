Take a look at these 5 products for pet parents and their fur babies

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, just attended the largest pet expo on the West Coast in Las Vegas called Super Zoo and has some great products to share for the fur kids in our lives.

Brightkins supports healthier, happier pets with interactive puzzles, 2-in-1 slow feeders, and calming lick mats for enrichment. New products include the Calming Rainbow Treat Puzzle & Lick Mat, 2-in-1 Slow Feeder Bowl & Lick Mat, and fun-shaped Lick Mats that stimulate minds, soothe anxiety, and slow down fast eaters. Available now on Amazon!

Colorfil is the first and only air filter with patented Color-shift technology, changing from pink to yellow when it's time for replacement. Originally developed for NASA, it neutralizes odors and chemicals better than leading brands. It also captures dust, pet dander, and allergens at the microscopic level, keeping homes cleaner, healthier, and pet friendly.

Fera Pets Soft Chews are vet-created soft chews that deliver targeted support for your pet's everyday health needs. Each chew is made with clean, science-backed ingredients for Hip + Joint, Calming, Probiotic, Allergy + Immune, and Multivitamin support. Blending Eastern and Western approaches, Fera Pets helps your pet feel their best daily.

J&C Pet Supply is bringing something fresh to SuperZoo 2025 with the launch of Dole for Pets, a new collaboration with Dole. Their freeze-dried Booster Mixes, made with real fruits, veggies, and yogurt, add irresistible flavor to any dog's meal. The line also features playful, produce-inspired toys that make both mealtime and playtime feel even more rewarding. These will be sold at retailers nationwide.

OneIsAll Smart Feeders and Continuous Flowing Water Fountains are smart feeders and water fountains that simplify pet care with sleek, connected designs. The new Dual 5L Smart Feeder offers app-controlled scheduling, dual stainless-steel bowls, and fresh, portioned meals, perfect for multi-pet households. Paired with ultra-quiet, filtered water fountains, it's the ultimate solution for healthy, worry-free feeding and hydration.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

