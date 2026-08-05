Take a tour of the brand new Smith's store in Lehi

When you walk into the brand new Smith's store at 3808 Hardman Way in Lehi, you'll notice it is different.

From it's vaulted ceilings to the flowers and produce right at the front, it really is an experience to shop!

Jenny Hardman got a tour from Smith's Tina Murray who says they want to "wow people with freshness".

It's a big store, but also very open, so that customers feel comfortable, especially those who bring family with them.

There's a Starbucks inside, and seating areas to enjoy a drink or a snack.

There are even little carts for kids to push, or taxi carts to ride in.

Tina says one of the highlights is the Health & Beauty department inside the store.

She says, "It really feels like you're in a special beauty experience."

It has spacious aisles, great lighting and a lot of options for new and exciting products plus the brands you've loved for years.

You can find more information at smithsfoodanddrug.com.