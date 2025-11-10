Take part in the Utah Human Race on Thanksgiving morning

2025 is the 20th annual Utah Human Race, it's always held on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 27 this year.

Ginette Bott, President & CEO of Utah Food Bank says it's one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state, and all proceeds directly benefit Utah Food Bank.

Last year 3,600 people took part, and the goal this year is 4,000. All ages and speeds are welcome!

It's held at the Sandy Promenade, close to The Shops at South Town and Target.

Both the 5K and the 10K events begin at 8:00 am.

You need to register online, there's no same-day registration.

Registration fees are $30 per person for the 5K and $35per person for the 10K.

Register at UtahHumanRace.org.

Utah Food Bank's 2025 Holiday Food and Fund Drive which goes through January 15, 2026, to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide.

Support is more critical than ever with inflation and high costs of living creating squeezing household budgets even tighter, contributing levels of demand similar to what we saw at the height of the pandemic.

1 in 5 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 445,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from.

Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 69.6 million pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 58 million meals for Utahns in need.

Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 309 emergency food pantries and agencies.

Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $7.23 worth of goods and services, so your donation goes much further than you might think!

They always welcome donations of food, time or money.

Find out more at UtahFoodBank.org.

