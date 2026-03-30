Take your next baked potato up a notch with this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for French Onion Baked Potatoes

Ingredients



4 russet potatoes

1 lb onion, thinly sliced (2 large or 3 medium)

10 sprigs thyme

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Gruyère cheese, shredded (as needed)

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon flour

1 ½ cup beef broth

1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Olive oil (as needed)

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Butter as needed

Chopped parsley (for garnish)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Rub potatoes with oil and salt, then cross-cut the tops slightly. Bake for 90 minutes.

2. With about 30 minutes left, begin the onions.

3. Heat oil and butter in a pan over medium heat. Add onions, baking soda, and thyme sprigs. Cook for 2 minutes.

4. Add 1/2 cup beef broth, cover, and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Remove lid and continue cooking for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. Remove thyme sprigs and stir in flour. Add remaining broth and whisk, cooking for 2–3 minutes until thickened.

7. Open baked potatoes and add butter.

8. Top each potato with onion mixture and shredded Gruyère cheese.

9. Broil until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley and serve.

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