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Tasty Tuesday: Carver's Steak & Seafood and Dali Crepe

Today's foodie findings take us to a tried-and-true steak & seafood spot, plus a place for all flavors of crepes
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesdsay
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Today's foodie findings take us to a tried-and-true steak & seafood spot, plus a place for all flavors of crepes.

First up, Salt Lake Foodie recommends "Carver's Steak & Seafood" in Sandy and says you will love these menu items:

  • PRIME RIB – herb crust, au jus, creamed horseradish
  • FILET LOBSTER TAIL and COCONUT SHRIMP
  • BREAD PUDDING Raspberry and bread entwined under creamy anglaise sauce and ice cream

At Dali Crepe, with locations in Cottonwood Heights and South Salt Lake, Chase says he recommends:

  • JUST NUTELLA — Nutella | Belgian Chocolate | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick
  • RASPBERRYLAND — Fresh Raspberries | Bavarian Cream | Biscoff Cookie Crumbles | Coconut Flakes | Belgian Chocolate | Raspberry Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick
  • Skewers - Steak, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp
  • Crepe Spaghetti

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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