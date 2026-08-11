Tasty Tuesday: Carver's Steak & Seafood and Dali Crepe

Today's foodie findings take us to a tried-and-true steak & seafood spot, plus a place for all flavors of crepes.
First up, Salt Lake Foodie recommends "Carver's Steak & Seafood" in Sandy and says you will love these menu items:
- PRIME RIB – herb crust, au jus, creamed horseradish
- FILET LOBSTER TAIL and COCONUT SHRIMP
- BREAD PUDDING Raspberry and bread entwined under creamy anglaise sauce and ice cream
At Dali Crepe, with locations in Cottonwood Heights and South Salt Lake, Chase says he recommends:
- JUST NUTELLA — Nutella | Belgian Chocolate | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick
- RASPBERRYLAND — Fresh Raspberries | Bavarian Cream | Biscoff Cookie Crumbles | Coconut Flakes | Belgian Chocolate | Raspberry Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick
- Skewers - Steak, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp
- Crepe Spaghetti
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