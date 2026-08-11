Tasty Tuesday: Carver's Steak & Seafood and Dali Crepe

Today's foodie findings take us to a tried-and-true steak & seafood spot, plus a place for all flavors of crepes.

First up, Salt Lake Foodie recommends "Carver's Steak & Seafood" in Sandy and says you will love these menu items:



PRIME RIB – herb crust, au jus, creamed horseradish

FILET LOBSTER TAIL and COCONUT SHRIMP

BREAD PUDDING Raspberry and bread entwined under creamy anglaise sauce and ice cream

At Dali Crepe, with locations in Cottonwood Heights and South Salt Lake, Chase says he recommends:

JUST NUTELLA — Nutella | Belgian Chocolate | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick

RASPBERRYLAND — Fresh Raspberries | Bavarian Cream | Biscoff Cookie Crumbles | Coconut Flakes | Belgian Chocolate | Raspberry Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick

Skewers - Steak, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp

Crepe Spaghetti

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.