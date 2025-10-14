Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teach kids how to write and mail letters with Dearist

Dearest, letter writing for kids
Jennifer Yang, a mother of two, and founder of  Dearist, a book and stationery series for kids with everything needed to write and mail personal handwritten letters, turned her passion for letter writing into a program that helps young students discover the potential in their own writing.

Dearist products range from $19 to $35 and are made with five key benefits of letter writing: a meaningful connection, an outlet for creative expression, proven ties to learning and performance, promoting emotional well-being, and inviting kids to experience surprise and delight.

The kit is available for children 8 years and older.

