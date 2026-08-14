Teriyaki Chicken Meatball Rice Bowls by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients

For the Meatballs

1 lb ground chicken

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 egg

2 green onions, finely sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

For the Teriyaki Sauce

3/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp granulated garlic

1/2 tsp ground ginger

2 cups water

Cornstarch Slurry

2 Tbsp cornstarch

2 Tbsp cold water

Sesame Carrot-Mukimame Salad

1 cup mukimame (shelled edamame)

1 cup julienned carrots

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp rice vinegar

Pinch of kosher salt

For Serving

Steamed jasmine rice

Sesame seeds

Sliced green onions

Directions

Make the Meatballs

In a large bowl combine the ground chicken, panko, egg, green onions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and pepper.

Mix gently until just combined and form into 14–16 meatballs.

Brown the Meatballs

Heat a large stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat with a drizzle of neutral oil.

Add the meatballs and brown well on multiple sides until deeply golden and caramelized, about 2–3 minutes per side.

Do not overcrowd the pan.

Remove the meatballs to a plate.

Build the Sauce

Lower heat to medium.

Add the granulated garlic and ground ginger to the skillet and cook for 20–30 seconds to bloom the spices.

Stir in the soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, rice vinegar, and water.

Scrape the browned bits from the bottom of the pan as the sauce simmers.

Finish Cooking

Return the meatballs to the skillet.

Cover and simmer for 6–8 minutes or until cooked through.

Whisk together the cornstarch and cold water.

Stir into the sauce and simmer another 1–2 minutes until thickened and glossy.

Make the Sesame Carrot-Mukimame Salad

Cook or thaw the mukimame according to package directions.

While still warm, combine with julienned carrots, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and a pinch of kosher salt.

Toss until evenly coated.

Serve

Spoon jasmine rice into serving bowls.

Arrange teriyaki meatballs over the rice.

Spoon additional teriyaki sauce over the meatballs and rice.

Top with the sesame carrot-mukimame salad.

Finish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.

Serve immediately.

Chef Jeff Tips

Browning the meatballs first creates flavor and helps them hold together during simmering.

Warm mukimame slightly softens the carrots while keeping a pleasant crunch.

The sesame carrot-mukimame salad adds freshness without competing with the teriyaki sauce.

Save extra sauce for drizzling over the rice just before serving.

Build the bowls in sections for the best TV presentation.

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.