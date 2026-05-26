Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Miso Ranch recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Teriyaki Chicken with Miso Ranch.

Chicken



2 lbs boneless chicken thighs, cubed

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup white grape juice

2 tsp lemon juice

1/3 cup mirin

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 green onions, minced

1 Tbsp ginger, minced

1 Tbsp olive oil

Skewers, as needed

Chopped green onion, for garnish

Miso Ranch



1 cup mayo

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp white miso paste

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 Tbsp tarragon, chopped

1 Tbsp dill, chopped

1 Tbsp chives, chopped

1/4 tsp salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Marinate the chicken by combining soy sauce, grape juice, lemon juice, mirin, brown sugar, green onions, ginger, and olive oil. Add chicken and marinate at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. In a bowl, mix all miso ranch ingredients until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

3. Remove chicken from marinade and thread onto skewers. Reserve marinade.

4. Bring reserved marinade to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes to create a glaze.

5. Preheat grill to medium heat. Grill chicken skewers 4–5 minutes per side.

6. Brush with glaze after flipping and cook until internal temp reaches 165°F.

7. Serve with miso ranch, drizzle with extra glaze, and garnish with green onions.

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