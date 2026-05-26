Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Miso Ranch recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Teriyaki Chicken with Miso Ranch.
Chicken
- 2 lbs boneless chicken thighs, cubed
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup white grape juice
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 1/3 cup mirin
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 green onions, minced
- 1 Tbsp ginger, minced
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- Skewers, as needed
- Chopped green onion, for garnish
Miso Ranch
- 1 cup mayo
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1 Tbsp white miso paste
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp tarragon, chopped
- 1 Tbsp dill, chopped
- 1 Tbsp chives, chopped
- 1/4 tsp salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper
DIRECTIONS
1. Marinate the chicken by combining soy sauce, grape juice, lemon juice, mirin, brown sugar, green onions, ginger, and olive oil. Add chicken and marinate at least 1 hour or overnight.
2. In a bowl, mix all miso ranch ingredients until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
3. Remove chicken from marinade and thread onto skewers. Reserve marinade.
4. Bring reserved marinade to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes to create a glaze.
5. Preheat grill to medium heat. Grill chicken skewers 4–5 minutes per side.
6. Brush with glaze after flipping and cook until internal temp reaches 165°F.
7. Serve with miso ranch, drizzle with extra glaze, and garnish with green onions.
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