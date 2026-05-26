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Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Miso Ranch recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Spice up your Memorial Weekend BBQ with this recipe for Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Miso Ranch
(The Place Advertiser) - Spice up your Memorial Weekend BBQ with this recipe for Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Miso Ranch.
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Miso Ranch recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
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Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Teriyaki Chicken with Miso Ranch.

Chicken

  • 2 lbs boneless chicken thighs, cubed
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup white grape juice
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup mirin
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 green onions, minced
  • 1 Tbsp ginger, minced
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • Skewers, as needed
  • Chopped green onion, for garnish

Miso Ranch

  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1 Tbsp white miso paste
  • 1 tsp garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp tarragon, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp dill, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp chives, chopped
  • 1/4 tsp salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Marinate the chicken by combining soy sauce, grape juice, lemon juice, mirin, brown sugar, green onions, ginger, and olive oil. Add chicken and marinate at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. In a bowl, mix all miso ranch ingredients until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

3. Remove chicken from marinade and thread onto skewers. Reserve marinade.

4. Bring reserved marinade to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes to create a glaze.

5. Preheat grill to medium heat. Grill chicken skewers 4–5 minutes per side.

6. Brush with glaze after flipping and cook until internal temp reaches 165°F.

7. Serve with miso ranch, drizzle with extra glaze, and garnish with green onions.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

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