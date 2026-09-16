The 12th annual Walk for Love benefitting Shriners Children's Salt Lake City is coming up

Get ready to walk, roll, or stroll to celebrate and benefit patients at Shriners Children's Salt Lake City.

The 12th annual Walk for Love is on Saturday, September 19, 2026. It's a one-mile walk around Utah's Hogle Zoo.

You can visit walkforloveslc.org to sign up and DONATE.

Shriners Children's Salt Lake City changes lives every day through state-of-the-art pediatric orthopedic care for a wide range of diseases and disorders of the bones, muscles and joints.

Reagan Holbrook with Shriners says services include outpatient clinics, physical, occupational and speech therapy, custom wheelchairs, orthotics and prosthetics, low radiation imaging, motion analysis and more.

For more information visit ShrinersSLC.org.

Sam is a patient at Shriners Children's Salt Lake City. He was born with bilateral clubfeet and despite years of casts and treatment, he remains an active, energetic young man.

His care team, especially Dr. Hennessey, helped him gain strength and confidence.

His progress carries special meaning for his mother, Noni, who was also born with clubfeet. Her more invasive treatment left lasting limitations.

The family supports the Walk for Love because it helps other children and families receive life-changing care.

That's also why year after year Big O Tires gives back to Shriners Children's.

This year they are the presenting sponsor of the Walk for Love, donating $15,000.

Miriam Cordova with Big O says they know it's not just about making sure everyone has the safest tires or the best brakes, it's also about supporting those in the community who do their part to keep people safe.

Big O Tires is your one-stop shop for complete auto care. Hit the road with confidence with expert service from The Team You Trust.

Big O Tires is your neighborhood auto care expert, servicing tires, brakes, oil changes, alignments, and more!

Plus, they offer a wide range of FREE services to give you peace of mind for your daily commute or next road trip. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment online or over the phone.

Visit Bigotires.com to find a location near you.