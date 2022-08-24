The 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair is back, and in person!

For the first time in three years, The Road Home's celebrated cooking, eating, and entertainment event, The 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair, is back in person.

The Affair will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Hall 1 of the Salt Palace Convention Center.

In traditional chili cook-off fashion, The Great Salt Lake Chili Affair will feature a contest to determine the winner of the following categories: Spiciest, Most Original, and People's Choice.

Notable chefs will include kitchen masters from Centerplate Catering, the Grand America Hotel, Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake Culinary Education, and Westgate Park City.

While the chili will take center stage at the Affair, there will also be plenty of other activities to enjoy.

Families can enjoy a supervised children's play area, a live DJ, and a silent auction, with proceeds going to support The Road Home's mission of helping people overcome homelessness and move home.

For more information you can visit theroadhome.org/greatsaltlakechiliaffair.