The 3rd Annual Back-to-School Blitz is TODAY!

FOX 13 and Granite Credit Union are proud to launch our third annual Back-to-School Blitz—and we need your help to make it the biggest and best year yet!

With the rising cost of school supplies, too many Utah students are walking into classrooms without the basic tools they need to learn, grow, and thrive. That’s where you come in.

All throughout August, donation bins will be available at every Salt Lake County Granite Credit Union branch. You can also make a secure online donation right here on our site.

On Thursday, August 7, we’ll be out collecting school supplies in person—and we’d love to see you there:

Walmart

3590 W. South Jordan Parkway

South Jordan, Utah

6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Swing by, say hi to the FOX 13 team, and help fill the bins with much-needed school supplies!

Here's what Utah teachers say students need most.



Backpacks & Lunchboxes

Pencils, Erasers & Sharpeners

Notebooks, Paper & Folders

Crayons, Markers & Highlighters

Scissors, Glue Sticks & Rulers

Binders & Index Cards

Pencil Cases & Calculators

Water Bottles, Tissues & Hand Sanitizer

Sticky Notes & Dry Erase Markers

Every item donated will go directly to students in Granite, Canyons, Jordan, Murray, and Salt Lake City School Districts—ensuring local kids start the school year prepared and confident.

You can also text 'schoolsupplies' to 50155. Your contribution will provide real, lasting support for Utah classrooms—and it's 100% tax deductible.

Let’s come together, Utah. Let’s give every student the tools they need to succeed.

This campaign is a KSTU FOX 13 initiative in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to advancing education and equity for all.