The 49th annual St. Patrick's Day parade is on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The Hibernian Society of Utah presents the 49th annual St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 14, 2026 in downtown Salt Lake City.

This celebration of Irish heritage begins at 11 am at 600 West and 200 South and travels through The Gateway in a festive display of Irish pride.

This year's theme, "A Celtic Odyssey," sets the stage for a lively showcase of traditional music, vibrant costumes, and dancing that has made this event a Utah favorite for nearly five decades.

Following the parade, the celebration continues at the annual Siamsa Festival, which is free and family friendly.

It's held in The Gateway's Olympic Plaza and adjacent indoor event space from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

It features live performances, Irish dance, music, food vendors, family-friendly activities, and cultural showcases for all ages.

One of the groups taking part is the Rise Academy of Dance, which is a family-owned, certified Irish dance studio in Clearfield Utah.

This school was started by three generations of women who are of Irish heritage.

They love introducing families to Irish dance and sharing the rich culture, music and tradition that makes it so special.

You can learn more at risecademydance.com.

